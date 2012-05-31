May 31 International Council of Shopping Centers on Thursday released preliminary U.S. comparable chain store sales for May versus a year earlier.

The final May figures will be released on June 7 after Rite Aid and Walgreen report sales.

Total comparable sales do not include Wal-Mart Stores Inc's figures.

Following is a breakdown of the survey's components:

YEAR/YEAR PCT CHANGE MAY-P APRIL MARCH FEB JAN DEC Total comparable NA 0.6 4.1 4.1 2.7 3.5 Total less drug store 4.0 2.4 6.8 6.7 5.1 4.0 -------------------------------------------------------------- Apparel 4.6 2.2 8.4 6.6 2.7 2.9 Department 1.7 0.6 5.9 3.8 2.2 3.4 Luxury 5.0 5.8 8.1 9.3 6.2 8.0 Discount 5.3 2.4 8.0 7.5 4.9 3.1 Drug NA -4.1 -4.4 -2.3 -3.0 1.3 Wholesale clubs 4.0 4.0 6.0 8.0 8.0 7.0 -------------------------------------------------------------- Total store sales 5.4 2.2 6.1 6.6 7.0 4.6 Number of retailers NA NA 22 22 23 25 *Updated figure from ICSC