Aug 13 Following is data for U.S. comparable chain store sales for July according to a monthly report from the International Council of Shopping Centers. The table updates data originally issued by ICSC on Aug 2 with July data on total comparable sales: YEAR/YEAR PCT CHANGE JULY JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH FEB Total comparable 1.9 0.2 1.7 0.6 4.1 4.1 Total less drug store 4.6 2.6 4.0 2.4 6.8 6.7 -------------------------------------------------------------- Apparel 9.2 3.5 4.6 2.2 8.4 6.6 Department 2.5 0.8 1.7 0.6 5.9 3.8 Luxury 1.3 7.6 5.0 5.8 8.1 9.3 Discount 4.1 3.3 5.3 2.4 8.0 7.5 Drug 0.5 -7.8 -3.8 -4.1 -4.4 -2.3 Wholesale clubs 5.0 3.0 4.0 4.0 6.0 8.0 --------------------------------------------------------------- Total store sales 5.3 1.9 3.6 2.2 6.1 6.6 Number of retailers NA 23 22 22 22 22