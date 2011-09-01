NEW YORK, Sept 1 U.S. comparable chain store sales rose 4.6 percent in August from a year earlier, the International Council of Shopping Centers said on Thursday.

Total comparable sales do not include Wal-Mart's figures.

Following is a breakdown of the survey's components: YEAR/YEAR PCT CHANGE AUG JULY JUNE MAY APR MAR Total comparable 4.6 4.6 6.9 5.4 8.5 2.0 Total less drug store 4.9 5.4 7.7 5.8 10.6 1.9 -------------------------------------------------------------- Apparel 1.2 1.4 5.5 1.0 11.9 -1.6 Department 1.5 3.5 6.2 4.2 8.9 -0.3 Luxury 6.6 8.0 9.7 10.4 7.4 7.0 Discount 3.3 4.1 4.6 2.6 10.9 -4.4 Drug 2.5 2.5 4.0 4.3 2.7 2.2 Wholesale clubs 11.1 9.9 13.1 12.3 11.6 12.1 -------------------------------------------------------------- Total store sales 7.0 7.0 8.8 7.6 10.5 4.2 Number of retailers NA 27 27 29 28 29 *Revised figure