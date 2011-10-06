BRIEF-Fairfax Africa prices IPO in connection with us$500 mln capital raise
* Fairfax Africa prices initial public offering in connection with us$500 million capital raise
NEW YORK, Oct 6 U.S. comparable chain store sales rose 5.5 percent in September from a year earlier, the International Council of Shopping Centers said on Thursday.
Total comparable sales do not include Wal-Mart's figures.
Following is a breakdown of the survey's components: YEAR/YEAR PCT CHANGE SEPT AUG JULY JUNE MAY APR Total comparable 5.5 4.8* 4.6 6.9 5.4 8.5 Total less drug store 6.3 4.9 5.4 7.7 5.8 10.6 -------------------------------------------------------------- Apparel 2.3 1.2 1.4 5.5 1.0 11.9 Department 3.9 1.5 3.5 6.2 4.2 8.9 Luxury 10.4 6.6 8.0 9.7 10.4 7.4 Discount 4.9 3.3 4.1 4.6 2.6 10.9 Drug 2.6 4.7* 2.5 4.0 4.3 2.7 Wholesale clubs 12.0 11.1 9.9 13.1 12.3 11.6 -------------------------------------------------------------- Total store sales 7.2 7.2* 7.0 8.8 7.6 10.5 Number of retailers NA NA 27 27 29 28 *Revised figure
* Expectations of reduced ECB support exacerbate risk-off mood
* Size of board shall not exceed 13 directors prior to 2017 annual meeting as per agreement with Elliott - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kSff0f] Further company coverage: