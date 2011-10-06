NEW YORK, Oct 6 U.S. comparable chain store sales rose 5.5 percent in September from a year earlier, the International Council of Shopping Centers said on Thursday.

Total comparable sales do not include Wal-Mart's figures.

Following is a breakdown of the survey's components: YEAR/YEAR PCT CHANGE SEPT AUG JULY JUNE MAY APR Total comparable 5.5 4.8* 4.6 6.9 5.4 8.5 Total less drug store 6.3 4.9 5.4 7.7 5.8 10.6 -------------------------------------------------------------- Apparel 2.3 1.2 1.4 5.5 1.0 11.9 Department 3.9 1.5 3.5 6.2 4.2 8.9 Luxury 10.4 6.6 8.0 9.7 10.4 7.4 Discount 4.9 3.3 4.1 4.6 2.6 10.9 Drug 2.6 4.7* 2.5 4.0 4.3 2.7 Wholesale clubs 12.0 11.1 9.9 13.1 12.3 11.6 -------------------------------------------------------------- Total store sales 7.2 7.2* 7.0 8.8 7.6 10.5 Number of retailers NA NA 27 27 29 28 *Revised figure