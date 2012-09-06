Sept 6 U.S. comparable chain store sales rose 2.6 percent in August from a year earlier, the International Council of Shopping Centers said on Thursday. Total comparable sales do not include Wal-Mart Stores Inc's figures. Following is a breakdown of the survey's components: YEAR/YEAR PCT CHANGE AUG JULY JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH Total comparable 2.6 1.9* 0.2 1.7 0.6 4.1 Total less drug store 6.0 4.6 2.6 4.0 2.4 6.8 -------------------------------------------------------------- Apparel 8.1 9.2 3.5 4.6 2.2 8.4 Department 7.1 2.5 0.8 1.7 0.6 5.9 Luxury 21.0 1.3 7.6 5.0 5.8 8.1 Discount 5.1 4.1 3.3 5.3 2.4 8.0 Drug -5.8 -5.2* -7.8 -3.8 -4.1 -4.4 Wholesale clubs 6.0 5.0 3.0 4.0 4.0 6.0 --------------------------------------------------------------- Total store sales 4.1 3.4* 1.9 3.6 2.2 6.1 Number of retailers NA NA 23 22 22 22 *Updated figure from ICSC