UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 3 U.S. comparable chain store sales rose 4.1 percent in December from a year earlier, the International Council of Shopping Centers said on Thursday. Total comparable sales do not include Wal-Mart Stores Inc's figures. Following is a breakdown of the survey's components: YEAR/YEAR PCT CHANGE DEC NOV OCT SEPT AUG JULY Total comparable 4.1 -0.1 2.3 0.9 2.6 1.9 Total less drug store 4.5 1.7 5.0 3.9 6.0 4.6 -------------------------------------------------------------- Apparel 4.1 3.1 3.6 5.0 8.1 9.2 Department 4.5 -2.4 4.9 1.1 7.1 2.5 Luxury 8.6 -1.1 9.8 4.4 21.0 1.3 Discount 1.5 -0.0 3.7 3.2 5.1 4.1 Drug -2.2 -5.3 -4.7 -8.6 -5.8 -5.2 Wholesale clubs 9.0 6.0 7.0 6.0 6.0 5.0 --------------------------------------------------------------- Total store sales 5.6 1.8 4.0 2.8 4.1 3.4 Number of retailers 21 22 22 22 20 22 *Updated figure from ICSC
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources