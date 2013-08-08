Aug 8 U.S. comparable chain store sales rose 4.4 percent in July from a year earlier, the International Council of Shopping Centers said in a revised report on Thursday. Total comparable sales do not include Wal-Mart Stores Inc's figures. YEAR/YEAR PCT CHANGE JULY JUNE MAY APR MAR FEB Total comparable 4.4 4.1 3.4 3.0 1.4 1.7 Total less drug store 3.8 5.5 5.0 4.9 2.2 4.1 --------------------------------------------------------------- Total store sales 6.5 4.3 5.2 4.8 4.4 3.2 Number of 12 13 13 15 16 16 *Updated figure from ICSC