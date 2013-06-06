June 6 U.S. comparable chain store sales rose 3.2 percent in May from a year earlier, the International Council of Shopping Centers said on Thursday. Total comparable sales do not include Wal-Mart Stores Inc's figures. YEAR/YEAR PCT CHANGE MAY APR MAR FEB JAN DEC Total comparable 3.2 3.0* 1.4 1.7 4.5 2.7 Total less drug store 4.7 4.9* 2.2 4.1 5.1 4.5 --------------------------------------------------------------- Total store sales 4.8 4.8 4.4 3.2 16.8 4.2 Number of 12 15* 16 16 22 22 *Updated figure from ICSC