WASHINGTON Dec 12 U.S. retail sales rose
solidly in November as Americans bought automobiles and a range
of other goods, adding to signs of a strengthening economy that
could draw the Federal Reserve closer to reducing the pace of
monetary stimulus.
The Commerce Department said on Thursday retail sales
increased 0.7 percent last month after rising by a revised 0.6
percent in October. November's retail sales increase was the
largest in five months.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales,
which account for about 30 percent of consumer spending,
advancing 0.6 percent after a previously reported 0.4 percent
gain in October.
So-called core sales, which strip out automobiles, food
services, gasoline and building materials and correspond most
closely with the consumer spending component of gross domestic
product, increased 0.5 percent after rising 0.7 percent in
October.
That suggested consumer spending would likely step up from a
two-year low touched in the third quarter.
Spending is being supported by solid employment gains and
steady income increases, which could help limit the drag from
inventories on fourth-quarter GDP growth. Lower gasoline prices
are also helping, though they are a drag on retail sales
figures.
The steady stream of fairly upbeat data should give the Fed
confidence to start cutting back its monthly $85 billion bond
buying program at least by March.
Retail sales last month were buoyed by a 1.8 percent jump in
receipts at auto and parts dealers. That helped to offset a 1.1
percent drop in sales at gasoline stations.
Receipts at building materials and garden equipment stores
rebounded 1.8 percent after falling 1.5 percent in October.
There were also gains in receipts at furniture, electronics
and sporting goods shops, among others. Sales at electronics and
appliance stores rose 1.1 percent, while furniture store sales
rose 1.2 percent. However, receipts at clothing stores fell 0.2
percent after rising 2.6 percent in October.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)