WASHINGTON Jan 14 A gauge of U.S. consumer
spending unexpectedly fell in December as demand fell almost
across the board, but that is probably not the start of a weak
trend given lower gasoline prices and a firming labor market.
The Commerce Department said on Wednesday retail sales
excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food
services fell 0.4 percent last month after a 0.6 percent rise in
November.
The so-called core retail sales correspond most closely with
the consumer spending component of gross domestic product.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected core retail sales to
rise 0.4 percent last month.
December's surprise decline could temper expectations that
consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of
U.S. economic activity, accelerated sharply in the fourth
quarter.
But with the labor market strengthening and gasoline prices
continuing to fall, December's decline in core retail sales will
likely be temporary.
Core sales last month were weighed down by a 1.6 percent
decline in receipts at electronic and appliance stores, as well
as a 0.3 percent fall in sales at clothing stores. Online sales
slipped 0.3 percent. There were also declines in receipts at
sporting goods stores.
Core sales were up 3.2 percent from a year earlier.
Receipts at furniture stores rose 0.8 percent in December.
Elsewhere, declining gasoline prices weighed on service
station sales, with receipts falling 6.5 percent - the biggest
decline since December 2008.
That decline combined with a 0.7 percent fall in receipts at
auto dealerships to push down overall retail sales 0.9 percent,
the largest decline since January last year.
November retail sales were revised down to show a 0.4
percent increase instead of the previously reported 0.7 percent
advance.
Sales for building materials and garden equipment fell 1.9
percent in December, while sales at restaurants and bars rose
0.8 percent.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)