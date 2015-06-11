WASHINGTON, June 11 U.S. retail sales surged in
May as households boosted purchases of automobiles and a range
of other goods even as they paid a bit more for gasoline, the
latest sign economic growth is finally gathering steam.
The Commerce Department said on Thursday retail sales
increased 1.2 percent last month after an upwardly revised 0.2
percent gain in April.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales
advancing 1.1 percent last month. April sales were previously
reported to have been unchanged. March sales were also revised
to show them rising 1.5 percent instead of 1.1 percent.
Solid retail sales data added to robust job growth in May
and stabilizing manufacturing activity in suggesting the economy
was finding momentum after getting off to a slow start in the
second quarter. That likely keeps the Federal Reserve on track
to raise interest rates this year.
The government's most recent growth estimate showed gross
domestic product contracted at a 0.7 percent annual pace in the
first quarter, but data on healthcare spending on Wednesday,
together with revisions to construction spending, trade and
wholesale inventory reports suggested output probably shrank at
only a 0.1 percent rate.
Retail sales excluding automobiles, gasoline, building
materials and food services increased 0.7 percent last month
after an upwardly revised 0.1 percent rise in April.
The so-called core retail sales correspond most closely with
the consumer spending component of gross domestic product.
Economists had forecast core retail sales rising 0.5 percent in
May after they were previously reported to have been flat in
April.
Consumer spending is likely to remain fairly strong in the
coming months, supported by high savings, rising house prices
and a tightening labor market.
Overall retail sales last month were buoyed by a 2.0 percent
jump in receipts at auto dealerships. Sales at service stations
rose 3.7 percent, reflecting a rise in gasoline prices. Sales at
electronic and appliance stores gained 0.1 percent, while
receipts at furniture stores increased 0.8 percent.
Sales at clothing stores surged 1.5 percent. Receipts at
online stores climbed 1.4 percent and sales at sporting goods
stores increased 0.8 percent. Sales of building materials and
garden equipment advanced 2.1 percent.
Sales at restaurants and bars nudged up 0.1 percent.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)