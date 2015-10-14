WASHINGTON Oct 14 U.S. retail sales barely rose
in September as cheaper gasoline weighed on service station
receipts, but gains in purchases of automobiles and other goods
pointed to solid domestic demand that could shield the economy
from slowing global growth.
The Commerce Department said on Wednesday retail sales edged
up 0.1 percent last month after being flat in August.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales
rising 0.2 percent in September after a previously reported 0.2
percent increase in August.
Retail sales excluding automobiles, gasoline, building
materials and food services slipped 0.1 percent after a
downwardly revised 0.2 percent gain in August. These so-called
core retail sales correspond most closely with the consumer
spending component of gross domestic product.
Core retail sales previously were reported to have advanced
0.4 percent in August. Economists had forecast core retail sales
rising 0.3 percent last month.
The mixed report suggests underlying strength in domestic
demand despite a weakening global economy and a slowdown in job
growth over the past two months, which have diminished
expectations of a U.S. rate hike this year.
Most economists expect the Federal Reserve will raise its
benchmark overnight interest rate in December, but financial
markets are only pricing in an increase early next year. The
U.S. central bank has kept its short-term interest rate near
zero since late 2008.
Economic growth has softened in recent months, mainly
because of weak exports, declining capital spending in the
energy sector due to lower oil prices and a so-called inventory
correction, which have hurt manufacturing activity.
In September, receipts at service stations fell 3.2 percent,
the largest fall since January, after falling 2.0 percent in
August. Excluding gasoline, retail sales increased 0.4 percent
last month.
Sales at auto dealerships increased 1.7 percent after rising
0.4 percent in August. Clothing store sales rose 0.9 percent in
September. Receipts at building materials and garden equipment
stores fell 0.3 percent, while sales at furniture stores rose
0.6 percent.
Receipts at sporting goods and hobby stores increased 0.9
percent and sales at restaurants and bars rose 0.7 percent.
Sales at electronics and appliance stores slipped 0.2 percent.
Sales at online stores fell 0.2 percent.
