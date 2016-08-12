WASHINGTON Aug 12 U.S. retail sales were
unexpectedly flat in July as Americans cut back on purchases of
clothing and other goods, pointing to a moderation in consumer
spending that could temper expectations of an acceleration in
economic growth in the third quarter.
The Commerce Department said on Friday that the unchanged
reading last month followed an upwardly revised 0.8 percent
increase in June. Retail sales in June were previously reported
to have increased 0.6 percent.
Sales rose 2.3 percent from a year ago. Excluding
automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services,
retail sales were also unchanged last month after an unrevised
0.5 percent increase in June.
These so-called core retail sales correspond most closely
with the consumer spending component of gross domestic product.
Economists had forecast overall retail sales rising 0.4 percent
and core sales climbing 0.3 percent last month.
Robust consumer spending helped to cushion the blow on the
economy from an inventory correction and prolonged drag from
lower oil prices, which restricted GDP growth to an average 1.0
percent annualized rate in the last three quarters.
Friday's data suggested consumer spending was cooling after
the second quarter's brisk 4.2 percent rate of increase.
Despite the surprise weakness in July, consumer spending
remains supported by a strong labor market, as well as rising
home and stock market prices. The economy created a total of
547,000 jobs in June and July.
The Atlanta Fed is currently forecasting the economy to grow
at a 3.7 percent annualized rate in the third quarter.
Automobile, furniture and online sales were the only bright
spots in July. Sales at auto dealerships increased 1.1 percent
in July after rising 0.5 percent in June.
Online retail sales jumped 1.3 percent, while receipts at
clothing stores fell 0.5 percent.
With consumers cutting back on discretionary spending, sales
at sporting goods and hobby stores fell 2.2 percent. Receipts at
building materials and garden equipment retailers fell 0.5
percent.
There were declines in sales at electronics and appliance
outlets and service stations. Americans also cut back on
spending at restaurants and bars.
