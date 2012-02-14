(Corrects seventh paragraph to show retail sales ex autos gain
exceeded analyst expectations)
WASHINGTON Feb 14 - U.S. retail sales
rose less than expected in January as consumers cut back on car
purchases and did less online shopping.
Total retail sales increased 0.4 percent after being flat in
December, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales
climbing 0.7 percent last month.
The government had initially estimated that sales rose 0.1
percent in December, and on Tuesday it also revised downward its
reading for retail sales in November. The revisions suggest
consumers did not spend as much as previously thought during the
holiday shopping season.
Sales of cars and autoparts dropped 1.1 percent, while
shopping at nonstore retailers, a category dominated by online
sales, also fell 1.1 percent, the biggest decline since March
2009.
Fueling the overall increase in retail sales during January,
spending at gasoline stations rose 1.4 percent - the biggest
gain since March 2011 - while receipts for electronics increased
0.5 percent.
Excluding autos, retail sales advanced 0.7 percent,
exceeding analysts' expectations of a 0.5 percent increase.
Core retail sales, which exclude autos, gasoline and
building materials, climbed 0.7 percent in January.
Core sales correspond most closely with the consumer
spending component of the government's gross domestic product
report.
