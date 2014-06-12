WASHINGTON, June 12 U.S. retail sales rose less
than expected in May, but that probably will do little to change
expectations of an acceleration in growth this quarter as data
for the prior months was revised higher.
The Commerce Department said on Thursday retail sales gained
0.3 percent last month. Retail sales, which account for a third
of consumer spending, rose by a revised 0.5 percent in April.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast sales gaining 0.6
percent after a previously reported 0.1 percent rise in April.
Reports on employment, manufacturing and services industries
have suggested growth would rebound strongly in the second
quarter after the economy contracted at a 1.0 percent annual
rate in the January-March period.
So-called core sales, which strip out automobiles, gasoline,
building materials and food services, and correspond most
closely with the consumer spending component of gross domestic
product, were unchanged last month.
Core sales were, however, revised to show a 0.2 percent rise
in April after previously being reported to have slipped 0.1
percent.
In May, consumers bought automobiles. Receipts at auto
dealerships increased 1.4 percent.
Excluding autos, sales were up 0.1 percent in May.
Sales at building materials and garden equipment stores rose
1.1 percent. There were also increases in sales at non-store
retailers, which include online sales. Sales at gasoline
stations rose 0.4 percent, reflecting higher pump prices.
There were, however, declines in receipts at sporting goods
shops. Sales at electronics and appliances stores fell as did
those at clothing retailers and restaurants and bars.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)