WASHINGTON Nov 14 U.S. retailers reported
strong sales in October, a sign American consumers were spending
with more gusto and could help keep the economy growing at a
brisk pace.
U.S. retail sales rose 0.5 percent last month when stripping
out volatile elements like gasoline, autos, building materials
and food services, according to the Commerce Department data
released on Friday.
That was the biggest increase since August and just above
analyst expectations of a 0.4 percent gain.
Revised data also showed this gauge of sales, which hews
closely to overall consumer spending, was unchanged in
September. Data released last month had shown a decline in this
core measure in September.
Retail sales account for about one-third of consumer
spending, and overall they rose 0.3 percent, held back by a 1.5
percent drop in receipts at gasoline retailers. Economists
polled by Reuters had expected a 0.2 percent gain.
The drop in gasoline sales reflects falling oil prices that
are generally positive for the U.S. economy because less
spending on fuel will free up money to spend on other things.
Sales at clothing retailers increased 0.5 percent in October
and receipts at sporting goods shops gained 1.2 percent.
Receipts at auto dealers and parts stores climbed 0.5
percent.
