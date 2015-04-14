WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales rose in
March for the first time since late last year as consumers
bought automobiles and other goods, bolstering views that a
sharp slowdown in economic growth in the first quarter was
temporary.
The Commerce Department said on Tuesday retail sales
increased 0.9 percent. That was the largest gain since March
last year and snapped three straight months of declines that had
been blamed on harsh winter weather.
Sales in February were revised to show a 0.5 percent drop
instead of the previously reported 0.6 percent decline.
The sturdy report could keep the Federal Reserve on track to
start raising interest rates later this year.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales
rebounding 1 percent last month.
Retail sales excluding automobiles, gasoline, building
materials and food services rose 0.3 percent after a revised 0.2
percent decline in February.
The so-called core retail sales, which correspond most
closely with the consumer spending component of gross domestic
product, were previously reported to have been flat in February.
Economists had expected core retail sales would rise 0.5
percent in March.
Last month's jump in overall retail sales should ease fears
of sustained weakness in the economy after an unusually snowy
winter undercut activity early in the year. Labor disruptions at
normally busy West Coast ports, a stronger dollar and softer
global demand also have constrained growth.
Data on trade, consumer spending, manufacturing and home
building have suggested the economy grew at a sub-1.5 percent
annual rate in the first quarter.
Last month, automobile sales surged 2.7 percent, the biggest
rise since March 2014. Sales at clothing stores increased 1.2
percent. Receipts at building material and garden equipment
stores advanced 2.1 percent, the largest rise since July 2013.
Sales at restaurants and bars gained 0.7 percent.
There were also increases in sales at furniture stores and
sporting goods and hobby shops. However, sales at electronic and
appliance stores slipped as did receipts at online stores.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)