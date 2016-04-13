WASHINGTON, April 13 U.S. retail sales
unexpectedly fell in March as households cut back on purchases
of automobiles, further evidence that economic growth stumbled
in the first quarter.
The Commerce Department said on Wednesday that retail sales
declined 0.3 percent last month after being unchanged in
February. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales
edging up 0.1 percent last month.
Retail sales excluding automobiles, gasoline, building
materials and food services ticked up 0.1 percent last month
after an upwardly revised 0.1 percent gain in February.
These so-called core retail sales correspond most closely
with the consumer spending component of gross domestic product.
Economists had forecast core retail sales rising 0.3 percent
last month.
Consumer spending accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S.
economic activity. March's weak reading added to recent data on
trade, wholesale inventories and business spending in suggesting
the economy hit a soft patch in the first three months of the
year.
Economic growth estimates for the first quarter are
currently as low as a 0.2 percent annualized rate. The economy
expanded at a 1.4 percent pace in the fourth quarter.
Retail sales remain lackluster despite a strengthening labor
market, which is starting to boost wages. Part of the weakness
could be due to a stock market sell-off early this year, which
hurt consumer sentiment. The value of sales is also being
restrained by low prices, as retailers offer huge discounts to
clear unwanted merchandise clogging up warehouses.
Last month, auto sales dropped 2.1 percent, the largest
decrease in just over a year, after being unchanged in February.
Households are buying fewer automobiles after record purchases
last year.
Receipts at service stations rose 0.9 percent in March, the
biggest gain since June, as gasoline prices turned higher.
Other data in the report were generally mixed. Receipts at
clothing stores fell 0.9 percent. Sales at online retailers
dipped 0.1 percent and receipts at sporting goods and hobby
stores rose 0.2 percent.
Sales at electronics and appliance outlets rose 0.1 percent.
Building materials and garden equipment store receipts increased
1.4 percent, while sales at restaurants and bars fell 0.8
percent.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)