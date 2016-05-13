WASHINGTON May 13 U.S. retail sales in April
recorded their biggest increase in a year as Americans stepped
up purchases of automobiles and a range of other goods,
suggesting the economy was regaining momentum after growth
almost stalled in the first quarter.
The Commerce Department said on Friday retail sales
jumped 1.3 percent last month, the largest gain since March
2015. March's retail sales were revised up to show a 0.3 percent
decline instead of the previously reported 0.4 percent drop.
Excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food
services, retail sales shot up 0.9 percent last month after an
upwardly revised 0.2 percent gain in March.
These so-called core retail sales correspond most closely
with the consumer spending component of gross domestic product.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales
rising 0.8 percent and core retail sales gaining 0.3 percent
last month.
The broad increase in retail sales last month is a welcome
reprieve for a sector that has struggled with tepid demand, and
suggests economic growth is picking up after braking to a 0.5
percent annualized rate in the first three months of the year.
The economy expanded at a 1.4 percent pace in the fourth
quarter. Retail sales have been sluggish in part because the
strengthening labor market has not generated strong wage growth.
Economists also say that some of the savings from cheaper
gasoline over the past year-and-a-half have been absorbed by
rising rents and medical care costs.
Retailers such as Macy's and Nordstrom this
week reported sharp declines in quarterly sales and lowered
their full-year profit forecasts.
In April, auto sales rose 3.2 percent, the largest increase
since March 2015, after slumping 3.2 percent in March. Receipts
at service stations increased 2.2 percent, reflecting recent
increases in gasoline prices.
Receipts at clothing stores surged 1.0 percent, the largest
increase since May 2015. Online retail sales jumped 2.1 percent,
the biggest gain since June 2014. Receipts at sporting goods and
hobby stores rose 0.2 percent last month.
Sales at electronics and appliance outlets increased 0.5
percent. Building materials and garden equipment store receipts,
however, fell 1.0 percent last month, the largest decline since
August. Sales at restaurants and bars rose 0.3 percent.
