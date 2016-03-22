(Repeats with RICs, additional topic codes, no change to text)

NEW YORK, March 22 A measure of manufacturing activity in the lower U.S. Atlantic region rose in March to its strongest level in nearly six years, recovering from its weakest level in six months, the Richmond Federal Reserve said on Tuesday.

The Richmond Federal Reserve's composite factory index rose to +22 points in March from -4 in February.

The latest figure reached its highest level since +26 in April 2010.

The Richmond Fed manufacturing index covers activity in the District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and most of West Virginia. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)