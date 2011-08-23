WASHINGTON Aug 23 A gauge of factory output on the U.S. eastern seaboard fell further into negative territory in August on slower growth in new orders and shipments, the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond said on Tuesday.

The Richmond Fed said its composite index of factory activity in its district fell to -10 USRFDM=ECI from -1 in July.

The Philadelphia Fed's factory survey released last week showed output plunged in the Mid-Atlantic region during the same period.

The Philly Fed reading dampened hopes for a quick revival in U.S. economic growth.

Any reading below zero in the Richmond Fed index indicates contraction in the region's manufacturing. The survey covers factories in the District of Columbia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and most of West Virginia.

The Richmond index is a measure of factory shipments, new orders and employment in the region.

For tables on the Richmond Fed's reports on factory and services data during August, please see [ID:nTAR001686] and [ID:nTAR001687].