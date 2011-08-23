WASHINGTON Aug 23 A gauge of factory output on
the U.S. eastern seaboard fell further into negative territory
in August on slower growth in new orders and shipments, the
Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond said on Tuesday.
The Richmond Fed said its composite index of factory
activity in its district fell to -10 USRFDM=ECI from -1 in
July.
The Philadelphia Fed's factory survey released last week
showed output plunged in the Mid-Atlantic region during the
same period.
The Philly Fed reading dampened hopes for a quick revival
in U.S. economic growth.
Any reading below zero in the Richmond Fed index indicates
contraction in the region's manufacturing. The survey covers
factories in the District of Columbia, Maryland, North
Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and most of West Virginia.
The Richmond index is a measure of factory shipments, new
orders and employment in the region.
