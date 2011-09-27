UPDATE 3-Trump changes tack and backs "one China" policy
* Leaders had lengthy, "extremely cordial" phone call - W.House
Sept 27 Details of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond's monthly services index, released on Tuesday. All data are seasonally adjusted: SERVICES SURVEY Sept Aug July Service Revenues -4 -1 7 Number of Employees -2 -5 0 Service Wage 8 7 12 Service Demand in next 6 months -1 3 23 Retail Revenues -10 -32 11 Retail Employees 1 -8 6 Retail Wage 3 2 17 Retail Inventories 4 3 -21 Big-ticket sales -48 -40 -25 Shopper Traffic -32 -11 -11 Retail Demand in next 6 months -23 -23 3
* Leaders had lengthy, "extremely cordial" phone call - W.House
TOKYO, Feb 10 Japan's Nikkei share average soared on Friday to a two-week high, following Wall Street's lead after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would make a major tax announcement in a few weeks.
LONDON, Feb 9 Banks and foreign exchange brokers in Britain face legal claims from small companies which allege they were mis-sold complex currency derivatives that soured when the pound fell after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, according to court filings and sources familiar with the cases.