DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 28
Oct 25 Details of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond's monthly services index, released on Tuesday. All data are seasonally adjusted: SERVICES SURVEY Oct Sept Aug Service Revenues -8 -4 -1 Number of Employees 0 -2 -5 Service Wage 15 8 7 Service Demand in next 6 months 0 -1 3 Retail Revenues -8 -10 -32 Retail Employees -9 1 -8 Retail Wage 5 3 2 Retail Inventories -3 4 3 Big-ticket sales 4 -48 -40 Shopper Traffic -1 -32 -11 Retail Demand in next 6 months -19 -23 -23
Feb 10 Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
* Performance Sports Group reaches settlement with Q30 Sports