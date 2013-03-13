March 13 U.S. chief executives' confidence in
the economy rebounded in the first quarter, though they remain
leery of taking on new workers at home, according to a survey
released on Wednesday.
The Business Roundtable's CEO Economic Outlook Index rose to
81.0 in March, up from a reading of 65.6 in December, according
to the quarterly survey, which was conducted before the recent
sharp rise in the U.S. stock market.
The increase in confidence reflected improved expectations
for sales and plans to boost U.S. capital spending over the next
six months.
But CEOs remained unlikely to add workers, with just 29
percent planning to boost U.S. employment over the next six
months, the same percentage as in December. The slow recovery in
hiring has stood as one of the biggest drags on the United
States' tepid recovery since the recession that ended almost
four years ago.
Some 72 percent of CEOs expect their companies' sales to
rise in the next six months, up from 58 percent who expected
that in December, and 38 percent plan to boost U.S. capital
spending, up from 30 percent in December.
The Roundtable surveyed 144 member CEOs from Feb. 11 through
March 1.