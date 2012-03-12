By Steven Scheer
TEL AVIV, March 12 U.S. economic growth
will not be able to take off again properly until the public is
persuaded that those who caused the 2008 financial crash are
held accountable and that it won't happen again, New York
State's attorney general said on Monday.
Eric Schneiderman, who has been named to a federal task
force to investigate mortgage fraud and the origins of the
financial crisis, said Americans remain angry at those
responsible for the burst housing bubble.
The housing crisis saw Americans lose more than $7 trillion
of equity in their homes.
"We are on the road to a steady recovery in the United
States," Schneiderman told a conference of Israeli institutional
investors in Tel Aviv. "But we have to be very very cautious to
enable this to happen."
He blamed a wave of market deregulation and a relaxation of
rules in the late 1990s and early 2000s, particularly in
mortgage backed securities, that allowed investment banks to
pass off risk for the crash.
He urged the federal government, which is writing new
regulations, to enact laws that recognised the core reasons for
the crisis.
"We have to be honest about what happened. We have to get
people back to the confidence that a Triple-A rating means
something, that an investment is what it says it is and that
there is not one set of rules for the rich and powerful and
another set of rules for everyone else," Schneiderman said.
"Then we will get our confidence back. People will start
spending and start investing and we can get American businesses
and global businesses back on track," he said.
