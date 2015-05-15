NEW YORK May 15 U.S. consumer sentiment fell
more than expected in May, a survey released on Friday showed.
The University of Michigan's preliminary May reading on the
overall index on consumer sentiment was 88.6, down from the
final April read of 95.9. Analysts were looking for a reading of
96.0.
The survey's subindex on business conditions fell to 99.8
from 107.0 in April, while a reading on consumer expectations
declined to 81.5 from 88.8. The median forecast of analysts
polled by Reuters was for a reading of 107.0 for the conditions
index and 88.6 for expectations.
