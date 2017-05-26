NEW YORK May 26 U.S. consumer sentiment weakened more than expected in late May from earlier in the month as an improved outlook on personal finances faded, but consumers' mood was little changed from the end of April, a private survey released on Friday showed.

The University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers said its preliminary May consumer sentiment index was 97.1, down from 97.7 in early May but little changed from a final April reading of 97.0. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 97.5. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)