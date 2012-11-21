NEW YORK Nov 21 U.S. consumer sentiment stalled
at the end of November as uncertainty grew over federal tax and
spending programs next year, a survey released on Wednesday
showed.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's final reading
on the overall index on consumer sentiment came in at 82.7, a
touch up from 82.6 the month before, but down from a preliminary
reading of 84.9 released earlier in the month.
It was below the median forecast of 84.5 among economists
polled by Reuters.
"The late-month retreat was accompanied by more economic
uncertainty about future federal taxes and spending programs and
the inability of the political parties to reach a settlement,"
survey director Richard Curtin said in a statement.
The survey's barometer of current economic conditions rose
to 90.7 from an October final reading of 88.1 and just above a
forecast of 90.6.
The survey's gauge of consumer expectations slipped to 77.6
from 79.0 in October and was lower than the forecast of 80.1.
The survey's one-year inflation expectations were steady at
3.1 percent, while the survey's five-to-10-year inflation
outlook was at 2.8 percent from 2.7 percent.
(Reporting By Edward Krudy; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)