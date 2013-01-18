NEW YORK Jan 18 U.S. consumer sentiment
deteriorated for a second straight month to hit its lowest in
over a year in January, with a record number of consumers citing
the recent "fiscal cliff" debate in Washington, a survey
released on Friday showed.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's preliminary
reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment came in at
71.3, down from 72.9 the month before. The index was at its
lowest since December 2011.
It was also below the median forecast of 75 among economists
polled by Reuters.
"The most unique aspect of the early January data was that
an all-time record number of consumers - 35 percent - negatively
referred to the fiscal cliff negotiations," survey director
Richard Curtin said in a statement.
"Importantly, the debt ceiling debate is still upcoming and
could further weaken confidence," he said.
The survey's barometer of current economic conditions fell
to 84.8 from 87.0 and was below a forecast of 88.0. The gauge
hit its lowest since July.
The survey's gauge of consumer expectations slipped to its
lowest since November 2011 at 62.7 from 63.8, and was below an
expected 65.2.
The survey's one-year inflation expectations rose to 3.4
percent from 3.2 percent, while the survey's five-to-10-year
inflation outlook was at unchanged at 2.9 percent.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)