* January sentiment reading falls to 71.3 from 72.9
* 35 percent of respondents cite "fiscal cliff" concerns
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Jan 18 U.S. consumer sentiment
unexpectedly deteriorated for a second straight month to its
lowest in over a year in January, with many consumers citing
fallout from the recent "fiscal cliff" debate in Washington, a
survey released on Friday showed.
The sharp drop in sentiment over the last two months
coincides with rancorous federal budget negotiations that have
led to higher taxes for many Americans.
Just weeks after that deal, President Barack Obama and
Republican lawmakers are expected to enter another tough round
of negotiations over spending cuts, which could dent consumer
confidence still further.
"The handling of the fiscal cliff talks and the realization
that paychecks are going to be smaller due to the sunset of the
payroll tax holiday are probably weighing on consumer attitudes
at the moment," said Thomas Simons, a money market economist at
Jefferies & Co. in New York.
While most of the scheduled tax hikes and spending cuts
forming the fiscal cliff were avoided when Congress struck a
deal on Jan. 1, most U.S. workers saw their take-home salary
diminished by the expiry of two percentage-point cut in payroll
taxes.
"With the debt ceiling yet to be tackled and more political
acrimony on the way, we suspect that confidence has room to
deteriorate further," Simons said.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's preliminary
reading on the overall index of consumer sentiment came in at
71.3, down from 72.9 the month before. The index was at its
lowest since December 2011. It was also below the median
forecast of 75 among economists polled by Reuters.
"The most unique aspect of the early January data was that
an all-time record number of consumers - 35 percent - negatively
referred to the fiscal cliff negotiations," survey director
Richard Curtin said in a statement.
"Importantly, the debt ceiling debate is still upcoming and
could further weaken confidence," he said.
House Republicans have signaled they might support a
short-term extension of U.S. borrowing authority when the
government exhausts that capacity sometime between mid-February
and early March. A failure by Congress to raise this debt
ceiling could result in a market-rattling government default.
On Friday, Republican House Majority Leader Eric Cantor said
the House would consider a bill next week to extend the debt
limit by three months in order to force the Senate to pass a
budget.
U.S. stocks remained little changed after the data. The S&P
500 hit a five-year high in the last session. But on
Friday, a weak outlook from Intel offset encouraging
data out of China and a fourth-quarter profit at Morgan Stanley
.
So far there has been a disconnect between what consumers
say and do. U.S. retail sales increased a better-than-expected
0.5 percent in December. But given the recent weakening in
sentiment investors will be watching for any signs that spending
is starting to slip.
"The impact on consumers will be from the hike in the social
security tax. That is undoubtedly going to hit discretionary
spending. So this may be a signal of things to come," said
Michael Woolfolk, a senior currency strategist at BNY Mellon in
New York.
The consumer survey's barometer of current economic
conditions fell to 84.8 from 87.0 and was below a forecast of
88.0. The gauge hit its lowest since July.
The survey's gauge of consumer expectations also slipped,
hitting its lowest since November 2011 at 62.7 from 63.8, and
was below an expected 65.2.
The survey's one-year inflation expectations rose to 3.4
percent from 3.2 percent, while the survey's five-to-10-year
inflation outlook was unchanged at 2.9 percent.
