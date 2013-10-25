(Adds analyst comment)
NEW YORK Oct 25 U.S. consumer sentiment dropped
in October to its lowest level since the end of last year as
consumers worried congressional dysfunction and the resulting
partial shutdown of the federal government would hurt growth, a
survey released on Friday showed.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's final reading
on the overall index on consumer sentiment fell to 73.2 in
October from 77.5 in September and was the lowest final reading
since December 2012.
The October figure was lower than both the 75.0 forecast by
economists in a Reuters poll and the mid-month preliminary
reading of 75.2.
"Not too pretty but not a disaster after all," said Yelena
Shulyatyeva, a U.S. economist at BNP Paribas in New York. Fiscal
fights in Congress "took their toll," with a drumbeat of
negative news eroding sentiment.
The federal government shut down for 16 days in the first
half of October as Republicans in Congress sought to undermine
President Barack Obama's signature health care law as a
condition of funding the government.
The government also came close to breaching its borrowing
limit, which compounded the crisis and could have pushed the
country closer to a historic debt default.
While a last-minute agreement averted that outcome by
raising the debt ceiling until early next year, rating agency
Fitch warned it could still cut the U.S. sovereign credit rating
because of the political brinkmanship.
"When asked to describe in their own words what they had
heard about recent economic developments, the number of
consumers that negatively mentioned the federal government in
October was the highest in the more than half-century history of
the surveys," survey director Richard Curtin said in a
statement.
Other gauges also hit multi-month lows. The index of
consumer expectations, at 62.5, hit its lowest since November
2011, and the index of current conditions, at 89.9, hit its
lowest since April.
The debt impasse likely affected economic growth in the
quarter, with Standard & Poor's estimating the shutdown took $24
billion out of the world's biggest economy.
The one-year inflation expectation fell to 3.0 percent from
3.3 percent while the five-to-10-year inflation outlook edged
down to 2.8 percent from 3.0 percent.
The sliding consumer confidence could in turn affect holiday
spending - especially as the Congressional deal is only a
temporary fix, which could see renewed fiscal debates toward
year-end.
"I really hope the holiday season will be okay," Shulyatyeva
said. "This is really bad timing."
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Chizu Nomiyama)