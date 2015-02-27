Mexico's peso undervalued, has room to appreciate-Carstens
MEXICO CITY, April 5 Mexico's central bank governor Agustin Carstens said on Wednesday that the peso is undervalued and has room to appreciate.
NEW YORK Feb 27 U.S. consumer sentiment fell from an 11-year high in February, weighed down by an unusually severe winter, a survey released on Friday showed.
The University of Michigan's final February reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment was 95.4, sliding from January's 98.1, which was the highest since January 2004.
February's final number, however, was higher than the initial estimate of 93.6 released in the middle of the month, and was stronger than the market forecast of 94.0.
The survey's barometer of current economic conditions fell to 106.9 from 109.3 in January, but beat a forecast of 103.
The report's gauge of consumer expectations also slipped to 88 from 91, but was roughly in line with forecasts for this metric.
"It is hard not to attribute the small February decline to the temporary impact of the harsh weather, as declines that occurred in the Northeast and Midwest were triple the average loss, while Southern residents grew more optimistic," the report said.
Data also indicated that personal consumption expenditures will grow 3.3 percent this year. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
April 5 The billionaire hedge fund manager Leon Cooperman has asked a federal judge for permission to immediately appeal a ruling that, if overturned, could spell the end of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's insider trading case against him.
RABAT, April 5 After six months of post-election deadlock, Morocco's King Mohammed VI on Wednesday named a new cabinet led by the main Islamist party, which lost a key ministry after protracted negotiations with rivals in the ruling coalition.