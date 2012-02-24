(Adds details, quote, market reaction)
NEW YORK Feb 24 U.S. consumer sentiment
improved a tad in February to rack up a year high as Americans
became more confident about the economy's resilience, a survey
released on Friday showed.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's final reading
of the overall index on consumer sentiment came in at 75.3,
edging up from 75.0 the month before. It was the highest level
since February 2011.
It surpassed economists' expectations of 73.0 and recovered
from a decline to 72.5 in February's preliminary reading.
"It is not that surging oil prices, instability in the
Mideast, the European crisis or uncertainties about future tax
and spending policies could not ultimately derail the recovery,
but that consumers expect the pace of overall economic growth to
continue to slowly restore lost jobs despite these potential
problems," survey director Richard Curtin said in a statement.
The survey's barometer of current economic conditions eased
to 83.0 from 84.2 but its gauge of consumer expectations rose to
its highest in a year, at 70.3 from 69.1.
Curtin said the divergent components suggested "the overall
gain was anchored by the expectation that the recovery has legs,
even if the pace edges up to a brisk walk, at best."
A third of consumers spontaneously reported hearing about
more job opportunities, the highest proportion ever recorded by
the survey.
The U.S. jobless rate unexpectedly fell to a three-year low
in January, stoking hopes the labor market is healing. But the
national average price of U.S. gasoline rose 3.5 cents Thursday
to $3.647 a gallon, according to motorist group AAA.
"It's quite clear right now consumers seem to be putting
greater weight on labor market conditions than they are on
energy market conditions," said Anthony Chan, chief economist at
JPMorgan Private Wealth Management in New York.
"To the extent that labor market conditions continue to
improve ... we would hope consumers will be able to withstand
the current pressure of higher energy prices."
Consumers' outlook for the economy and job growth was more
positive than their views on their own finances. Improving
finances were reported by 27 percent of respondents, down from
29 percent in January.
The survey's one-year inflation expectation held steady at
3.3 percent, while the survey's five-to-10-year inflation
outlook rose to 2.9 percent after sitting at 2.7 percent for
four months.
Financial markets saw little reaction to the data with Wall
Street little changed in early trading after a rally that has
taken stocks to levels not seen since before the collapse of
Lehman Brothers.
