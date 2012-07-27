(Adds details, market reaction)
NEW YORK, July 27 U.S. consumer sentiment
fizzled in July, falling to its lowest level of the year, as
Americans took a dim view of the employment situation and their
income prospects, a survey showed on Friday.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's final reading
on the overall index on consumer sentiment fell to 72.3 from
73.2 in June. It was the second month in a row attitudes have
soured and the lowest level since December.
But the level was a touch higher than economists'
expectations for it to be unchanged from July's preliminary
reading of 72.
"While consumers do not anticipate an economy-wide
recessionary decline, they do not expect a pace of economic
growth that could satisfactorily revive job and income
prospects," survey director Richard Curtin said in a statement.
"Moreover, consumers have become increasingly convinced that
current economic policies are incapable of solving the
underlying problems facing the economy."
U.S. stocks held gains immediately after the data, while
Treasury bond yields hit session highs.
The survey's barometer of current economic conditions edged
up to 82.7 from 81.5, while the gauge of consumer expectations
slipped to 65.6 from 67.8.
Concerns of higher food prices appeared to be taking a toll,
with 45 percent of consumers saying their finances had recently
worsened, citing lower incomes and higher prices. Only 10
percent expected to see inflation-adjusted gains in their
incomes next year.
Although the one-year inflation expectation edged down for
the month overall, consumers expected a higher rate in the final
survey than they did at the beginning of the month as concerns
about food prices increased.
The year-ahead inflation expectation fell to 3.0 percent
from 3.1 percent. The five-to-10-year inflation outlook eased to
2.7 percent from 2.8 percent, suggesting consumers thought food
price increases would be temporary.
While Americans did not expect another recession, half
thought the economy had worsened in the past year. Confidence in
economic policies remained near all-time lows, with just 11
percent giving a positive view.
(Reporting By Leah Schnurr; Editing by Kenneth Barry)