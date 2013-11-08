NEW YORK Nov 8 U.S. consumer sentiment
unexpectedly dipped in November to a near two-year low as
lower-income households worried about their job prospects and
financial outlooks and negative views of the government
lingered, a survey released on Friday showed.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's preliminary
reading on the overall index of consumer sentiment fell to 72.0
in November, its lowest since December 2011. That was lower than
both October's final reading of 73.2 and the 74.5 economists had
expected this month.
Lower-income households in particular worried about their
future financial state. That was a contrast to richer households
- those with incomes above $75,000 - which felt more optimistic
as stock prices increases boosted net wealth gains.
Nevertheless, consumers largely remained nearly as negative
on government policies as they were last month, when a federal
government shutdown prompted worries growth would drag.
The government also came close to breaching its borrowing
limit, which compounded the crisis and could have pushed the
country closer to an historic debt default.
"Following the end of the shutdown, consumers were somewhat
more optimistic about the outlook for the economy, but thus far
the rebound has been lackluster," survey director Richard Curtin
said in a statement.
The survey's gauge of consumer expectations edged down to
62.3, compared to 62.5 in October and expectations of 64.0.
The index of current conditions slipped to 87.2 from 89.9
last month. Analysts had projected a reading of 90.0.
The one-year inflation expectation rose to 3.1 percent from
3.0 percent, while the five-to-10-year inflation outlook gained
to 2.9 percent from 2.8 percent.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)