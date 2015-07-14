WASHINGTON, July 14 U.S. small business
confidence fell in June to its lowest level in more than a year
amid expectations of weaker profits and a softening labor
market, which could temper expectations for strong economic
growth in the second half.
The National Federation of Independent Business said on
Tuesday its Small Business Optimism Index dropped 4.2 points to
94.1, the lowest reading since March 2014, after scaling a
five-month high in May.
"Not a recession signal, but not supportive of an optimistic
view of growth in the second half. Unexpected events globally
could make this worse ... a scenario for continued slow growth,"
said William Dunkelberg, NFIB chief economist.
Coming on the heels of a disappointing June employment
report and a slowdown in automobile sales, the downbeat
confidence survey could raise fears that the economy lost some
momentum at the end of the second quarter. The economy
contracted at a 0.2 percent annual rate in the first quarter.
About 620 businesses took part in the NFIB survey. Nine of
the index's 10 components fell last month and one was unchanged.
Small business owners' earnings expectations weakened
sharply and their views on sales, which have been gloomy in
recent months, deteriorated further. They were equally
pessimistic about investing in capital and inventories.
There was a drop in the number of owners who said now was a
good time to expand.
The survey's labor market gauges also weakened last month.
There was a decline in the share of small businesses reporting
they were either hiring or trying to hire workers, as well as
those reporting difficulties finding workers for open positions.
There was a rise in businesses hiring temporary workers.
Wage growth measures also fell last month, with the share of
small businesses planning to raise compensation in the coming
months slipping to its lowest since October 2013.
The survey also suggested inflation pressures could remain
benign for a while. The share of owners planning to raise prices
rose marginally last month.
"But reports of actual hikes suggest that the economy has
grown too slowly to support widespread price increases," said
Dunkelberg.
Small business owners' perceptions about credit conditions
were unchanged last month.
