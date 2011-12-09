Dec 9 Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers' preliminary December consumer sentiment index rose to 67.7 from 64.1 in the final November report, according to a report released on Friday.

Economists in a Reuters survey expected a preliminary December sentiment index reading of 65.5.

Below is a table of the survey's components:

Dec-P Nov Oct Sept Aug July June Sentiment 67.7 64.1 60.9 59.4 55.7 63.7 71.5 Current conditions 77.9 77.6 75.1 74.9 68.7 75.8 82.0 Expectations 61.1 55.4 51.8 49.4 47.4 56.0 64.8 1-year inflation 3.1 3.2 3.2 3.3 3.5 3.4 3.8 5-year inflation 2.7 2.7 2.7 2.9 2.9 2.9 3.0

