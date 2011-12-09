Dec 9 Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan
Surveys of Consumers' preliminary December consumer sentiment
index rose to 67.7 from 64.1 in the final November report,
according to a report released on Friday.
Economists in a Reuters survey expected a preliminary
December sentiment index reading of 65.5.
Below is a table of the survey's components:
Dec-P Nov Oct Sept Aug July June
Sentiment 67.7 64.1 60.9 59.4 55.7 63.7 71.5
Current conditions 77.9 77.6 75.1 74.9 68.7 75.8 82.0
Expectations 61.1 55.4 51.8 49.4 47.4 56.0 64.8
1-year inflation 3.1 3.2 3.2 3.3 3.5 3.4 3.8
5-year inflation 2.7 2.7 2.7 2.9 2.9 2.9 3.0
THE SURVEY: The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan
Surveys of Consumers, a monthly series of data on U.S.
consumer sentiment, are produced by the University of Michigan
in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Thomson Reuters has exclusive rights
to distribute the data for six months after the release.