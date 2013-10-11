BRIEF-RNC Minerals to spin-out Qiqavik and West Raglan Projects
* RNC Minerals announces intention to spin-out Qiqavik and West Raglan Projects, and option agreement with Carolina Gold Resources for two properties in Carolina Gold Belt
NEW YORK, Oct 11 The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers' preliminary October consumer sentiment index fell to 75.2 from the final September figure of 77.5, according to the survey released on Friday. Economists in a Reuters survey expected a preliminary October sentiment index reading of 76.0. Below is a table of the survey's components: Oct-P Sep Aug July June May Apr Sentiment 75.2 77.5 82.1 85.1 84.1 84.5 76.4 Current conditions 92.8 92.6 95.2 98.6 93.8 98.0 89.9 Expectations 63.9 67.8 73.7 76.5 77.8 75.8 67.8 1-year inflation 2.9 3.3 3.0 3.1 3.0 3.1 3.1 5-year inflation 2.8 3.0 2.9 2.8 2.9 2.9 2.9 THE SURVEY: The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers, a monthly series of data on U.S. consumer sentiment, are produced by the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Thomson Reuters has exclusive rights to distribute the data for six months after the release.
* Norsat International - expansion of their Ka-Band product lines with launch of atom 50 watt Ka-Band block upconverters, solid state power amplifiers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 7 Sterling Bancorp said it would buy Astoria Financial Corp in an all-stock deal valued at about $2.2 billion to create the sixth largest regional bank in the New York City area by deposits.