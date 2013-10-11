NEW YORK, Oct 11 The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers' preliminary October consumer sentiment index fell to 75.2 from the final September figure of 77.5, according to the survey released on Friday. Economists in a Reuters survey expected a preliminary October sentiment index reading of 76.0. Below is a table of the survey's components: Oct-P Sep Aug July June May Apr Sentiment 75.2 77.5 82.1 85.1 84.1 84.5 76.4 Current conditions 92.8 92.6 95.2 98.6 93.8 98.0 89.9 Expectations 63.9 67.8 73.7 76.5 77.8 75.8 67.8 1-year inflation 2.9 3.3 3.0 3.1 3.0 3.1 3.1 5-year inflation 2.8 3.0 2.9 2.8 2.9 2.9 2.9 THE SURVEY: The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers, a monthly series of data on U.S. consumer sentiment, are produced by the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Thomson Reuters has exclusive rights to distribute the data for six months after the release.