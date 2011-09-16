UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 The index of leading U.S. economic indicators could weaken as depressed consumer confidence leads Americans to shut their wallets, said Richard Curtin, who directs the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey.
U.S. consumer sentiment inched up in early September, but Americans remained gloomy about the future with a gauge of expectations falling to the lowest level since 1980, the consumer sentiment survey released on Friday showed. [ID:nS1E78F0G4]
"The index of consumer expectations is part of the index of leading economic indicators and from this data I would give it a 50/50 chance of falling back into a decline in terms of consumer spending," Curtin told Reuters Insider on Friday. (Reporting by Jason Lange, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama) (jason.lange@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 310 5487; Reuters Messaging: jason.lange.reuters.com@reuters.net))
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.