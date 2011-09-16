WASHINGTON, Sept 16 The index of leading U.S. economic indicators could weaken as depressed consumer confidence leads Americans to shut their wallets, said Richard Curtin, who directs the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey.

U.S. consumer sentiment inched up in early September, but Americans remained gloomy about the future with a gauge of expectations falling to the lowest level since 1980, the consumer sentiment survey released on Friday showed. [ID:nS1E78F0G4]

"The index of consumer expectations is part of the index of leading economic indicators and from this data I would give it a 50/50 chance of falling back into a decline in terms of consumer spending," Curtin told Reuters Insider on Friday.