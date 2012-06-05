(Repeats to additional subscribers)

June 5 The Institute for Supply Management on Tuesday reported its monthly non-manufacturing index for May. A listing of the main ISM non-manufacturing index components follows:

May April March Feb Jan Dec Nov NMI/PMI 53.7 53.5 56.0 57.3 56.8 53.0 52.6 Bus Activity 55.6 54.6 58.9 62.6 59.5 55.9 56.1 New Orders 55.5 53.5 58.8 61.2 59.4 54.6 54.1 Backlog Orders 53.0 53.0 49.5 53.0 49.5 45.5 48.0 New Export Ords 53.0 58.0 52.5 54.5 56.5 51.0 55.5 Inventory Sent 63.0 61.0 58.5 61.5 58.5 59.5 63.0 Imports 53.0 56.5 56.0 52.0 55.0 54.0 48.5 Prices Index 49.8 53.6 63.9 68.4 63.5 62.0 62.2 Employment 50.8 54.2 56.7 55.7 57.4 49.8 50.3 Supplier Delivs 53.0 51.5 49.5 49.5 51.0 51.5 50.0 FORECAST: Reuters' survey of economists expected a median reading of 53.5 in May versus an April reading of 53.5. THE SURVEY: ISM compiles its diffusion index by surveying more than 370 purchasing executives in more than 62 different service industries once a month. The responses reflect the change in the current month compared to the previous month. The non-manufacturing ISM report is seasonally adjusted except for the business activity, new orders, imports, and employment. The ISM non-manufacturing survey was launched in July 1997. FULL TEXT: The text of the Institute for Supply Management's Purchasing Survey can be found on the Internet at the following address: www.ism.ws