(Adds detail, comment)
NEW YORK Jan 4 The vast U.S. services sector
grew at its fastest clip in 10 months in December, boosted by a
rise in new orders, according to an industry report released on
Friday.
The Institute for Supply Management said its services index
rose to 56.1 last month from 54.7 in November. The December
reading was the highest since February and was well above
economists' forecasts of 54.2, according to a Reuters poll.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.
New orders rose for a second straight month, with the
sub-index hitting a 10-month high of 59.3 in December after 58.1
the prior month. Hiring in the sector also picked up, with the
employment index jumping to 56.3 - the highest since March -
from 50.3 in November.
U.S. government bonds slipped after the
stronger-than-expected report while Wall Street held slight
gains seen after a separate report showed the economy added
155,000 jobs last month, close to estimates by economists.
"Overall a good number, especially when combined with the
wage improvement in the jobs report," said Joseph Trevisani,
chief market strategist at WorldWideMarkets in Woodcliff Lake,
New Jersey.
The ISM survey's business activity index slipped to 60.3
from 61.2 while prices paid fell to 56.6, the lowest in five
months, from 57.0.
(Reporting by Steven C. Johnson, additional reporting by Nick
Olivari; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bernadette Baum)