* Employment sub-index at 7-year high
* House prices rise for 10th month-CoreLogic
* Stocks higher in morning trade
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Feb 5 The U.S. services sector
expanded in January although the pace slowed slightly from the
previous month, with robust jobs growth offsetting slowness in
new orders, according to a report released on Tuesday.
The survey was consistent with a moderately growing economy,
economists said, and helped allay fears that the 0.1 percent
contraction in U.S. economic growth in the fourth quarter might
turn into something more lasting.
"The headline index is still consistent with a rebound in
annualized GDP growth from the 0.1 percent fall in the fourth
quarter to around a 2.5 percent rise in the first," Paul Dales,
senior U.S economist at Capital Economics in Toronto, said in a
note.
The jump in the employment index, which hit its highest in
seven years, pointed to a labor market that should continue to
strengthen in the months ahead.
"The most striking development was the rise in the
employment index," Dales said. "This supports the evidence from
January's payrolls report that the lingering fiscal uncertainty
doesn't appear to be damaging hiring too much."
The Institute for Supply Management said its services sector
index eased slightly to 55.2 last month from 55.7 in December.
The reading was in line with economists' forecasts, according to
a Reuters survey.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector, while
one below 50 indicates contraction. The index was last below 50
in December 2009 as the U.S. economy was beginning to recover
from the financial crisis and recession.
The employment sub-index was at its highest since February
2006, rising to 57.5 in January from 55.3 in December.
U.S. stocks were higher after the news but much of the rise
was a rebound from their worst daily loss since November in the
prior session. The S&P 500 index rose 0.9 percent.
The growing services sector chimed with a separate report
that showed U.S. home prices rose for a 10th consecutive month
on a year-over-year basis in December, posting their biggest
gain in more than six years. The report was released by data
analysis firm CoreLogic.
However, there were some signs of weakness in the ISM
survey's other underlying components. The new orders index, seen
as a forward-looking measure, was at its lowest since April
2012, falling to 54.4 in January from 58.3 the month before.
The business activity index also fell, dipping to 56.4 from
60.8 the month before and hitting its lowest since August 2012.
"Respondents think inventories are a bit high," Anthony
Nieves, chair of ISM non-manufacturing business survey
committee, said in a conference call on Tuesday. "But the
majority are feeling a little more confident about the outlook."
(Additional Reporting By Ellen Freilich; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)