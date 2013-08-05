Aug 5 The Institute for Supply Management on
Monday reported its monthly non-manufacturing index for July.
A listing of the main ISM non-manufacturing index components
follows:
July June May April March Feb Jan
NMI/PMI 56.0 52.2 53.7 53.1 54.4 56.0 55.2
Bus Activity 60.4 51.7 56.5 55.0 56.5 56.9 56.4
New Orders 57.7 50.8 56.0 54.5 54.6 58.2 54.4
Backlog Orders 46.5 52.0 51.5 51.5 54.5 54.5 49.0
New Export Ords 49.5 47.5 50.0 53.5 56.5 60.5 55.5
Inventory Sent 64.0 61.5 62.5 60.5 59.5 62.5 64.0
Imports 50.5 53.5 49.5 58.5 57.5 52.5 51.0
Prices Index 60.1 52.5 51.1 51.2 55.9 61.7 58.0
Employment 53.2 54.7 50.1 52.0 53.3 57.2 57.5
Supplier Delivs 52.5 51.5 52.0 51.0 53.0 51.5 52.5
FORECAST:
Reuters' survey of economists expected a median reading of
53.0 in July versus a June reading of 52.2.
THE SURVEY:
ISM compiles its diffusion index by surveying more than 370
purchasing executives in more than 62 different service
industries once a month.
The responses reflect the change in the current month
compared to the previous month. The non-manufacturing ISM
report is seasonally adjusted except for the business activity,
new orders, imports, and employment. The ISM
non-manufacturing survey was launched in July 1997.
FULL TEXT:
The text of the Institute for Supply Management's Purchasing
Survey can be found on the Internet at the following address: