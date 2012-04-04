(Repeats to additional subscribers with no change to text)

April 4 The Institute for Supply Management on Wednesday reported its monthly non-manufacturing index for March. A listing of the main ISM non-manufacturing index components follows:

March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept NMI/PMI 56.0 57.3 56.8 53.0 52.6 52.6 52.6 Bus Activity 58.9 62.6 59.5 55.9 56.1 53.3 56.8 New Orders 58.8 61.2 59.4 54.6 54.1 52.7 56.2 Backlog Orders 49.5 53.0 49.5 45.5 48.0 47.0 52.5 New Export Ords 52.5 54.5 56.5 51.0 55.5 54.0 52.0 Inventory Sent 58.5 61.5 58.5 59.5 63.0 57.5 59.0 Imports 56.0 52.0 55.0 54.0 48.5 48.0 47.5 Prices Index 63.9 68.4 63.5 62.0 62.2 61.0 64.8 Employment 56.7 55.7 57.4 49.8 50.3 52.3 47.9 Supplier Delivs 49.5 49.5 51.0 51.5 50.0 52.0 49.5 FORECAST: Reuters' survey of economists expected a median reading of 57.0 in March versus a February reading of 57.3. THE SURVEY: ISM compiles its diffusion index by surveying more than 370 purchasing executives in more than 62 different service industries once a month. The responses reflect the change in the current month compared to the previous month. The non-manufacturing ISM report is seasonally adjusted except for the business activity, new orders, imports, and employment. The ISM non-manufacturing survey was launched in July 1997. FULL TEXT: The text of the Institute for Supply Management's Purchasing Survey can be found on the Internet at the following address: www.ism.ws