UPDATE 2-Euronext to pursue alternatives if LCH deal falls through
* Exchange to launch pan-EU block trading platform (Recasts after media call, adds quotes)
(Repeats to additional subscribers)
July 5 The Institute for Supply Management on Thursday reported its monthly non-manufacturing index for June. A listing of the main ISM non-manufacturing index components follows:
June May April March Feb Jan Dec NMI/PMI 52.1 53.7 53.5 56.0 57.3 56.8 53.0 Bus Activity 51.7 55.6 54.6 58.9 62.6 59.5 55.9 New Orders 53.3 55.5 53.5 58.8 61.2 59.4 54.6 Backlog Orders 47.5 53.0 53.0 49.5 53.0 49.5 45.5 New Export Ords 49.5 53.0 58.0 52.5 54.5 56.5 51.0 Inventory Sent 64.5 63.0 61.0 58.5 61.5 58.5 59.5 Imports 53.5 53.0 56.5 56.0 52.0 55.0 54.0 Prices Index 48.9 49.8 53.6 63.9 68.4 63.5 62.0 Employment 52.3 50.8 54.2 56.7 55.7 57.4 49.8 Supplier Delivs 51.0 53.0 51.5 49.5 49.5 51.0 51.5 FORECAST: Reuters' survey of economists expected a median reading of 53.0 in June versus a May reading of 53.7. THE SURVEY: ISM compiles its diffusion index by surveying more than 370 purchasing executives in more than 62 different service industries once a month. The responses reflect the change in the current month compared to the previous month. The non-manufacturing ISM report is seasonally adjusted except for the business activity, new orders, imports, and employment. The ISM non-manufacturing survey was launched in July 1997. FULL TEXT: The text of the Institute for Supply Management's Purchasing Survey can be found on the Internet at the following address: www.ism.ws
* Exchange to launch pan-EU block trading platform (Recasts after media call, adds quotes)
ATHENS, Feb 15 Greece's annual EU-harmonised inflation rate picked up in January, statistics service data showed on Wednesday, with the reading coming in above market expectations, hitting almost a five-year high. The reading in January was 1.5 percent from 0.3 percent in December. Consumer prices were led higher by transport, housing, telecoms, alcoholic beverages and tobacco costs. Economists polled by Reuters were forecasting a 0.4 percent print in January. The data al
LONDON, Feb 15 Emerging market stocks hit a 19-month high on Wednesday, with even hints of looming U.S. rate hikes and the dollar's longest unbroken rise since 2012 unable to knock them off their stride.