NEW YORK, April 3 The pace of growth in the vast
U.S. services sector slowed in March to the lowest level in
seven months as new orders and employment measures pulled back,
an industry report showed on Wednesday.
The Institute for Supply Management said its services index
fell to 54.4 last month from 56 in February, falling short of
economists' forecasts for 55.8. It was the weakest reading since
August.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.
The forward-looking new orders index slipped to 54.6 from
58.2, while employment dropped to its lowest level since
November at 53.3 from 57.2.
