(Adds details on export and import indexes, comments)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, April 6 U.S. services sector growth slowed in March to its lowest level in three months but the index of new export orders rose to the highest level in more than two years, according to an industry report released on Monday.

The Institute for Supply Management said its services sector index fell to 56.5 last month from 56.9 in February. The reading was in line with economists' forecasts, according to a Reuters survey.

The March figure was the lowest since a matching reading last December. A level above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

ISM's index of services sector business activity fell, meanwhile, to 57.5 in March from 59.4 in February and marking the lowest reading in a year.

The exports index rose, however, to 59.0 from 53.0 in February to mark the highest reading since February 2013. The employment index also rose, hitting its highest level since last October, with the reading coming in at 56.6 compared with 56.4 in February.

The seven industries that reported growth in exports in March were management of companies and support services; arts, entertainment and recreation; information; public administration; agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting; transportation and warehousing; and professional, scientific and technical services.

Wholesale trade was the only industry that reported a decrease in export orders in March.

The rise in the exports index came despite the U.S. dollar's surge against a basket of major currencies of more than 20 percent since last May. A strong dollar typically crimps demand for U.S exports and reduces the value of overseas sales when they are translated back into U.S. dollars.

"It seems almost counterintuitive to see exports rising with the stronger dollar as it is, but I think overall it gives a better explanation on the import side," said Anthony Nieves, chair of the ISM Non-Manufacturing Business Survey Committee, in a conference call.

The imports index rose to 55.5 in March from 51.0 in February to mark its highest level since last October.

"That's definitely attributed to the strength of the dollar. We've seen lower price points on products, tangible goods, coming into the U.S.," Nieves said on the rise. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)