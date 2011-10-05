WASHINGTON Oct 5 Growth in the vast U.S. services sector slowed modestly in September as a contraction in employment eclipsed a jump in new orders, data showed on Wednesday.

The Institute for Supply Management said its services index dipped to 53.0 last month from 53.3 in August. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a reading of 52.9 in September.

Employment in the sector, which accounts for about 80 percent of U.S. economic activity and nonfarm payrolls, fell last month to its lowest level since April 2010.

A gauge of new orders rose to 56.5 from 52.8 in August.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)