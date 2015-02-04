NEW YORK Feb 4 A gauge of growth in the U.S.
services sector was stronger than expected in January, though it
remained near six-month lows as an index on employment declined
sharply.
The Institute for Supply Management on Wednesday said its
services index was 56.7 in January, up slightly from a revised
56.5 in December. Analysts were looking for a reading of 56.3,
according to a Reuters poll.
The survey's employment index fell to 51.6 from 55.7, while
two other components, prices and order backlogs, were below the
50 level that separates expansion from contraction for a second
straight month. A third component, imports, entered contraction
territory for the first time since February 2014.
The rise in the overall index came from a strong rebound in
business activity. That subindex rose from to 61.5, its highest
level since September, from 58.6 in December to 61.5.
