NEW YORK, April 3 Growth in the U.S. services
sector accelerated in March, climbing as the employment index
returned to expansionary territory, an industry report showed on
Thursday.
The Institute for Supply Management said its services sector
index rose to 53.1 in March, slightly under expectations for a
read of 53.5 but comfortably ahead of the February read of 51.6.
The February report was the worst read for the index since
February 2010 and reflected the effects of bad weather on
business activity.
The March read marked the 51st straight month the index was
above 50, the level that separates expansion from contraction,
and was the latest sign the impact of the harsh winter was
ebbing.
However, the pace of growth remained well below the
seven-year high of 57.9 hit in August. The employment index rose
to 53.6 from 47.5 in February, which had been the lowest read
for the subindex since March 2010.
The gauge of business activity fell for a second straight
month, slipping to 53.4 from 54.6 in February. Analysts were
looking for a read of 55.2.
The new orders index rose to 53.4 from 51.3, its third
straight monthly increase.
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)